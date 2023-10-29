For their matchup against the Houston Texans (3-3) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM , the Carolina Panthers (0-6) have 11 players on the injury report.

The Panthers are coming off of a loss to the Miami Dolphins by the score of 42-21.

In their last game, the Texans won 20-13 over the New Orleans Saints.

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Miles Sanders RB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Ankle Out Austin Corbett OG Knee Limited Participation In Practice Xavier Woods S Hamstring Questionable Brian Burns OLB Elbow Questionable Frankie Luvu LB Hip Questionable Vonn Bell S Quad Out Stephen Sullivan TE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Kamu Grugier-Hill LB Illness Questionable Taylor Moton OT Knee Questionable Chandler Zavala OG Neck Full Participation In Practice

Houston Texans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tytus Howard OT Hand Questionable Jimmie Ward S NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Sheldon Rankins DT Knee Out Hassan Ridgeway DT Calf Questionable Robert Woods WR Foot Out Brevin Jordan TE Foot Out Xavier Hutchinson WR Foot Questionable Nathaniel Dell WR Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Panthers vs. Texans Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Panthers Season Insights

With 294.7 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Panthers rank 24th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 19th, surrendering 342.2 total yards per game.

The Panthers have been sputtering on defense, ranking second-worst with 31 points allowed per game. They have been more productive offensively, regstering 18.7 points per contest (23rd-ranked).

From an offensive perspective, the Panthers are compiling 196.7 passing yards per game (24th-ranked). They rank ninth in the NFL on defense (197.8 passing yards surrendered per game).

Carolina has been struggling in run defense, ranking second-worst with 144.3 rushing yards allowed per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, compiling 98 rushing yards per contest (23rd-ranked).

With five forced turnovers (27th in NFL) and eight turnovers committed (14th in NFL) this season, the Panthers rank 23rd in the NFL with a turnover margin of -3.

Panthers vs. Texans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Texans (-3.5)

Texans (-3.5) Moneyline: Texans (-185), Panthers (+150)

Texans (-185), Panthers (+150) Total: 43.5 points

