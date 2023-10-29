Carolina (0-6) rides a six-game losing streak into a matchup with (-) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Texans are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the contest.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's game between the Texans and the Panthers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting info you need in the column below.

Panthers vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Panthers have led one time, have been losing two times, and have been tied three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

The Texans have been leading after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Houston's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Panthers have won the second quarter in one game, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games and have lost the second quarter in one game.

Houston's offense is averaging 6.8 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 2.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Digging into third-quarter scoring, the Panthers have been outscored in that quarter in three games and have been knotted up in three games.

In six games this year, the Texans have outscored their opponent in the third quarter one time, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

Offensively, Houston is averaging one points in the third quarter (31st-ranked) this season. It is giving up 7.3 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in one game, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

The Texans have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season, been outscored in that quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Houston's offense is averaging 7.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up four points on average in that quarter.

Panthers vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Panthers have led after the first half in one game, have been losing after the first half in four games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

The Texans have led after the first half in four games this season and have trailed after the first half in two games.

2nd Half

The Panthers have lost the second half in three games this season. They've tied the second half in three games.

The Texans have won the second half in two games this season, lost the second half in three games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Houston's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 11.3 points on average in the second half.

