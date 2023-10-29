The Atlanta Hawks, Onyeka Okongwu included, take the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Okongwu, in his previous game (October 27 loss against the Knicks), posted six points and two steals.

We're going to examine Okongwu's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-105)

Over 7.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Okongwu's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bucks gave up 113.3 points per game last year, 14th in the NBA.

The Bucks were the 20th-ranked squad in the league last season, giving up 44.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Bucks gave up 23.9 per contest last season, ranking them fifth in the NBA.

The Bucks conceded 12.1 made 3-pointers per game last year, 11th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 33 7 9 5 0 2 0 11/14/2022 17 6 5 1 0 1 0 11/7/2022 22 12 6 2 0 0 1 10/29/2022 19 6 6 1 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.