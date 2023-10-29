Laviska Shenault Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 8 matchup with the Houston Texans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Shenault's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the air, Shenault has been targeted seven times, with season stats of 43 yards on seven receptions (6.1 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has 12 carries for 55 yards.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Panthers this week: Stephen Sullivan (DNP/illness): 0 Rec Adam Thielen (DNP/rest): 49 Rec; 509 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 7 43 68 0 6.1

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 16 0 Week 2 Saints 0 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 1 1 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 0 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 3 15 0

