Will Laviska Shenault Jr. Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Laviska Shenault Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 8 matchup with the Houston Texans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Shenault's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the air, Shenault has been targeted seven times, with season stats of 43 yards on seven receptions (6.1 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has 12 carries for 55 yards.
Laviska Shenault Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Panthers this week:
- Stephen Sullivan (DNP/illness): 0 Rec
- Adam Thielen (DNP/rest): 49 Rec; 509 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Panthers vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Shenault 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|7
|43
|68
|0
|6.1
Shenault Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|2
|2
|16
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|3
|3
|15
|0
