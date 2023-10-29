The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (0-2) ahead of their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) currently has just one player on it. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, October 29 from Fiserv Forum.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Khris Middleton: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSSE

BSWI and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -6.5 238.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.