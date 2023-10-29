The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (0-2) as 6.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE. The point total is set at 238.5 for the matchup.

Hawks vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -6.5 238.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta combined with its opponent to score more than 238.5 points in 34 of 82 games last season.

The over/under for this game is 1.9 points higher than the average scoring total for Hawks games last season (236.6).

The Hawks compiled a 36-46-0 ATS record last year.

Atlanta was underdogs in 34 games last season and won 12 (35.3%) of those contests.

Last season, the Hawks were at least a +240 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

Against the spread last year, the Hawks had an identical winning percentage (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and on the road (18-23-0).

In 2022-23, a lower percentage of Atlanta's games finished above the over/under at home (53.7%, 22 of 41) compared to on the road (61%, 25 of 41).

The Hawks put up 5.1 more points per game (118.4) than the Bucks gave up (113.3).

Atlanta put together a 31-27 ATS record and were 36-22 overall when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Hawks vs. Bucks Point Insights (Last Season)

Hawks Bucks 118.4 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 31-27 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 25-9 36-22 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 31-3 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 24-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-22 26-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 47-11

