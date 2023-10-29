Falcons vs. Titans: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
According to bookmakers, the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) are just 2.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans (2-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The game's point total is listed at 35.5.
The Falcons' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they play the Titans. Before the Titans meet the Falcons, here are their betting trends and insights.
Falcons vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Atlanta Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Falcons (-2.5)
|35.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Falcons (-2.5)
|35.5
|-142
|+120
Atlanta vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: CBS
Falcons vs. Titans Betting Insights
- Atlanta is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have one win ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- In Atlanta's seven games with a set total, one has hit the over (14.3%).
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-3-0 this season.
- Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the Titans are 3-2.
- One Tennessee game (out of six) has gone over the point total this year.
Falcons Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Mack Hollins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5.5 (-111)
|-
|Van Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11.5 (-115)
|-
|Drake London
|-
|-
|-
|-
|52.5 (-118)
|-
|Kyle Pitts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33.5 (-111)
|-
|Desmond Ridder
|219.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+145)
|11.5 (-110)
|-
|-
|-
|Bijan Robinson
|-
|-
|48.5 (-120)
|-
|28.5 (-115)
|-
|Jonnu Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
