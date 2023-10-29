Our computer model predicts a victory for the Tennessee Titans when they meet the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

Watch the Falcons in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Falcons rank fourth-worst in scoring offense (16.4 points per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking ninth with 19 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored the Titans rank 25th in the NFL (17.3 points per game), and they are 11th on defense (19.5 points allowed per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Falcons vs Titans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons vs. Titans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Titans (+3) Over (35) Titans 19, Falcons 17

Place your bets on the Falcons-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Falcons Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Falcons' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Atlanta has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Games featuring Atlanta have gone over the point total just once this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 35 points, 6.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Falcons contests.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Titans Betting Info

The Titans have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tennessee has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Titans have been an underdog by 3 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

So far this season, just one Tennessee game has gone over the point total.

The average total for Titans games is 42.1 points, 7.1 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Falcons vs. Titans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 16.4 19 21.5 19.3 9.7 18.7 Tennessee 17.3 19.5 23.3 17 11.3 22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.