Drake London vs. the Titans' Defense: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Atlanta Falcons clash with the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, Drake London will face a Titans pass defense featuring K'Von Wallace. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.
Falcons vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans
|51.2
|7.3
|33
|95
|7.40
Drake London vs. K'Von Wallace Insights
Drake London & the Falcons' Offense
- Drake London has hauled in 32 receptions for 383 yards (54.7 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.
- In terms of the passing game, Atlanta is averaging 216.7 yards (1,517 total), which ranks the team No. 15 in the NFL.
- The Falcons are only 24th in the NFL in points scored per game, at 16.4.
- Atlanta ranks 22nd in the league in pass rate, throwing the ball 32.7 times per contest.
- In the red zone, the Falcons rank 13th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 31 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 43.7%.
K'Von Wallace & the Titans' Defense
- K'Von Wallace has a team-high one interception to go along with 43 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Tennessee is midde-of-the-road this year, ranking 13th in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 1,422 (237 per game).
- So far this season, the Titans rank seventh in the NFL with 19.5 points allowed per contest and rank ninth in total yards allowed with 339 yards given up per game.
- Tennessee has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.
- The Titans have given up a touchdown pass to five players this season.
Drake London vs. K'Von Wallace Advanced Stats
|Drake London
|K'Von Wallace
|Rec. Targets
|50
|24
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|32
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12
|18
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|383
|43
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|54.7
|7.2
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|88
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|11
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|1
|Interceptions
