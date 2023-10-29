Drake London Week 8 Preview vs. the Titans
Drake London has a decent matchup when his Atlanta Falcons play the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans have allowed 237 passing yards per game, 22nd in the NFL.
London has put up 32 catches for a team-leading 383 yards and two TDs this season this season. He has been targeted on 50 occasions, and averages 54.7 yards receiving.
London vs. the Titans
- London vs the Titans (since 2021): No games
- Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.
- The Titans have conceded a TD pass to five opposing players this year.
- Tennessee has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.
- The 237 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.
- The Titans' defense is fourth in the league by giving up one passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (six total passing TDs).
Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Titans
- Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-118)
London Receiving Insights
- In the receiving game, London has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 57.1% of his games (four of seven).
- London has received 21.8% of his team's 229 passing attempts this season (50 targets).
- He is averaging 7.7 yards per target (59th in league play), averaging 383 yards on 50 passes thrown his way.
- London has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.
- He has scored two of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (18.2%).
- London (11 red zone targets) has been targeted 35.5% of the time in the red zone (31 total red zone pass attempts on the team).
London's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Buccaneers
|10/22/2023
|Week 7
|7 TAR / 6 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Commanders
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|12 TAR / 9 REC / 125 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|9 TAR / 6 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jaguars
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|7 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|6 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
