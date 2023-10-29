Drake London has a decent matchup when his Atlanta Falcons play the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans have allowed 237 passing yards per game, 22nd in the NFL.

London has put up 32 catches for a team-leading 383 yards and two TDs this season this season. He has been targeted on 50 occasions, and averages 54.7 yards receiving.

London vs. the Titans

London vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.

The Titans have conceded a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 237 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Titans' defense is fourth in the league by giving up one passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (six total passing TDs).

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-118)

London Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, London has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 57.1% of his games (four of seven).

London has received 21.8% of his team's 229 passing attempts this season (50 targets).

He is averaging 7.7 yards per target (59th in league play), averaging 383 yards on 50 passes thrown his way.

London has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (18.2%).

London (11 red zone targets) has been targeted 35.5% of the time in the red zone (31 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

London's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 6 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 TAR / 9 REC / 125 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 6 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

