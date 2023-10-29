Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons match up with the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Patterson's stats can be found on this page.

On the ground, Patterson has season stats of 11 rushes for 56 yards and zero TDs, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt. He also has two catches on two targets for 13 yards.

Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

No other running back is on the injury list for the Falcons.

Week 8 Injury Reports

Falcons vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Patterson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 11 56 0 5.1 2 2 13 0

Patterson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 5 Texans 0 0 0 1 7 0 Week 6 Commanders 1 0 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 10 56 0 0 0 0

