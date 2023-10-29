Adam Thielen Week 8 Preview vs. the Texans
Adam Thielen has a good matchup when his Carolina Panthers face the Houston Texans in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans give up 245.5 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the NFL.
Thielen has hauled in 49 balls (on 59 targets) for a team-best 509 yards (84.8 per game) and four scores this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Thielen and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Thielen vs. the Texans
- Thielen vs the Texans (since 2021): No games
- Houston's defense has not let a player pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.
- The Texans have surrendered a TD pass to four opposing players this year.
- Houston has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.
- Thielen will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this week. The Texans allow 245.5 passing yards per game.
- So far this season, the Texans have allowed four passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks first in NFL play.
Watch Panthers vs Texans on Fubo!
Adam Thielen Receiving Props vs. the Texans
- Receiving Yards: 66.5 (-115)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Thielen with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Thielen Receiving Insights
- In the receiving game, Thielen has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 83.3% of his games (five of six).
- Thielen has 24.5% of his team's target share (59 targets on 241 passing attempts).
- He is averaging 8.6 yards per target (35th in NFL play), racking up 509 yards on 59 passes thrown his way.
- Thielen has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of six played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.
- He has scored four of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (40.0%).
- With seven red zone targets, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Thielen's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Dolphins
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|13 TAR / 11 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|13 TAR / 11 REC / 107 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|8 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Seahawks
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|14 TAR / 11 REC / 145 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Saints
|9/18/2023
|Week 2
|9 TAR / 7 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.