Adam Thielen has a good matchup when his Carolina Panthers face the Houston Texans in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans give up 245.5 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the NFL.

Thielen has hauled in 49 balls (on 59 targets) for a team-best 509 yards (84.8 per game) and four scores this season.

Thielen vs. the Texans

Thielen vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Houston's defense has not let a player pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Texans have surrendered a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

Houston has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Thielen will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this week. The Texans allow 245.5 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Texans have allowed four passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks first in NFL play.

Adam Thielen Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 66.5 (-115)

Thielen Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Thielen has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 83.3% of his games (five of six).

Thielen has 24.5% of his team's target share (59 targets on 241 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.6 yards per target (35th in NFL play), racking up 509 yards on 59 passes thrown his way.

Thielen has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of six played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored four of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (40.0%).

With seven red zone targets, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.

Thielen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 TAR / 11 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 13 TAR / 11 REC / 107 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 14 TAR / 11 REC / 145 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 7 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

