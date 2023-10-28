Best Bets & Odds for the Tulane vs. Rice Game – Saturday, October 28
AAC rivals will do battle when the No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) battle the Rice Owls (4-3) at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Tulane vs. Rice?
When and Where is Tulane vs. Rice?
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Tulane 33, Rice 23
- Tulane has won all five of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.
- The Green Wave have played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.
- This season, Rice has been the underdog three times and won two of those games.
- The Owls have played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Green Wave have an 80.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Tulane (-10)
- Against the spread, Tulane is 3-3-0 this season.
- The Green Wave have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- In six games played Rice has recorded four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Owls won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (55)
- Tulane and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 55 points three times this season.
- There have been three Rice games that have ended with a combined score higher than 55 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 64.7 points per game, 9.7 points more than the over/under of 55 for this game.
Splits Tables
Tulane
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56.3
|59
|51
|Implied Total AVG
|34.3
|37
|29
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|1-3-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-5-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|3-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
Rice
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.8
|48.2
|57.5
|Implied Total AVG
|31.7
|27.7
|35.7
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-1
|1-0
|1-1
