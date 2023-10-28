The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2) and their seventh-ranked rushing attack will play the Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) and their 13th-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Volunteers are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 51.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Tennessee has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Volunteers have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Kentucky has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Tennessee & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Tennessee To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 Kentucky To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

