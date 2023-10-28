The college football slate in Week 9 is not one to miss. The contests include the Clemson Tigers playing the NC State Wolfpack at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium, a must-watch for fans in South Carolina.

College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week

South Carolina Gamecocks at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas A&M (-17.5)

Click here for a full USC/A&M preview

Clemson Tigers at NC State Wolfpack

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Clemson (-9.5)

Click here for a full Clemson/NC State preview

East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Furman Paladins

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Paladin Stadium

Paladin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full East Tennessee State/Furman preview

Citadel Bulldogs at Samford Bulldogs

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Seibert Stadium

Seibert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Click here for a full Citadel/Samford preview

Bryant Bulldogs at Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Buccaneer Field

Buccaneer Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Marshall (-3)

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Davidson Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Richardson Stadium

Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

