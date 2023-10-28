The Western Carolina Catamounts (5-2) meet a fellow SoCon opponent when they visit the Mercer Bears (5-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium.

Western Carolina owns the 98th-ranked defense this year (392.7 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking second-best with a tally of 506.3 yards per game. Mercer ranks 87th with 330.6 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 36th with 322.5 total yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Mercer vs. Western Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Mercer vs. Western Carolina Key Statistics

Mercer Western Carolina 330.6 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 506.3 (2nd) 322.5 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.7 (90th) 132.4 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.3 (16th) 198.3 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304 (5th) 3 (105th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has been a dual threat for Mercer this season. He has 1,582 passing yards (197.8 per game) while completing 67.6% of his passes. He's tossed eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 185 yards (23.1 ypg) on 70 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Al Wooten II's team-high 435 rushing yards have come on 85 carries, with four touchdowns. He also leads the team with 97 receiving yards (12.1 per game) on 10 catches with one touchdown.

Ty James paces his team with 820 receiving yards on 44 catches with six touchdowns.

Devron Harper has caught 34 passes and compiled 403 receiving yards (50.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has compiled 1,801 yards (257.3 ypg) on 126-of-186 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 86 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 31 carries.

Desmond Reid has racked up 857 yards on 115 carries while finding paydirt 12 times. He's also caught 14 passes for 182 yards (26 per game).

This season, Branson Adams has carried the ball 49 times for 308 yards (44 per game) and one touchdown.

Censere Lee's leads his squad with 494 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 receptions (out of 23 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

AJ Colombo has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 347 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

David White has a total of 287 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 21 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

