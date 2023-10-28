Week 9 of the college football schedule is upon us. To see how each MEAC team stacks up against the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

MEAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. North Carolina Central

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 8-0

7-1 | 8-0 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th

80th Last Game: W 62-28 vs South Carolina State

2. Howard

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-3

3-4 | 5-3 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 74th

74th Last Game: W 27-23 vs Norfolk State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Delaware State

@ Delaware State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Morgan State

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 3-6

1-5 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th

18th Last Game: L 16-10 vs North Carolina Central

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Norfolk State

@ Norfolk State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Norfolk State

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 5-4

2-5 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 78th

78th Last Game: L 27-23 vs Howard

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Morgan State

Morgan State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. South Carolina State

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 2-5

3-5 | 2-5 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th

128th Last Game: L 62-28 vs North Carolina Central

6. Delaware State

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 0-7

1-6 | 0-7 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 125th

125th Last Game: L 35-7 vs South Carolina State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Howard

Howard Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

