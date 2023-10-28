The 2023 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party takes place on Saturday, October 28 with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) visit the Florida Gators (5-2) at TIAA Bank Field. The Bulldogs are huge favorites, by 14.5 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Florida matchup.

Georgia vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field



Georgia vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Georgia vs. Florida Betting Trends

Georgia has covered just once in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Florida has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

Georgia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +275 Bet $100 to win $275 To Win the SEC -184 Bet $184 to win $100

