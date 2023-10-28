The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) and the Florida Gators (5-2) play at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Georgia has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this year, ranking third-best in total offense (510 yards per game) and sixth-best in total defense (262.6 yards allowed per game). Florida ranks 46th in the FBS with 421.7 total yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 17th-best by surrendering only 311.7 total yards per game.

Georgia vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Georgia vs. Florida Key Statistics

Georgia Florida 510 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.7 (58th) 262.6 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.7 (14th) 172.3 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.9 (82nd) 337.7 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.9 (32nd) 9 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (14th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (127th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has recorded 2,152 yards (307.4 ypg) on 173-of-235 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Daijun Edwards, has carried the ball 80 times for 460 yards (65.7 per game), scoring six times.

Kendall Milton has been handed the ball 36 times this year and racked up 196 yards (28 per game) with three touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' 566 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has totaled 41 catches and four touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has caught 18 passes for 333 yards (47.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Dominic Lovett has hauled in 31 grabs for 282 yards, an average of 40.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has thrown for 1,872 yards on 76.1% passing while recording 12 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Montrell Johnson has rushed 85 times for 438 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 128 yards and one touchdown.

Trevor Etienne has piled up 407 yards (on 69 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall has racked up 624 receiving yards on 43 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Eugene Wilson III has totaled 251 receiving yards (35.9 yards per game) and one touchdown on 26 receptions.

Arlis Boardingham's 21 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 205 yards and four touchdowns.

