The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4) are 11.5-point underdogs in a home ACC matchup against the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The point total for the game is set at 63.5.

North Carolina ranks 47th in scoring defense this year (22.4 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 35.9 points per game. In terms of points scored Georgia Tech ranks 57th in the FBS (29.7 points per game), and it is 104th defensively (30.3 points allowed per game).

Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ACC Network

North Carolina vs Georgia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Carolina -11.5 -110 -110 63.5 -110 -110 -450 +333

Georgia Tech Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Yellow Jackets are gaining 373 yards per game (-62-worst in college football) and conceding 484.7 (fourth-worst), ranking them among the poorest teams in both categories.

In their past three games, the Yellow Jackets are scoring 24.3 points per game (-17-worst in college football), and giving up 32 per game (-69-worst).

Georgia Tech is 108th in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (234.3 per game), and -80-worst in passing yards given up (268.7).

The Yellow Jackets are -8-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (138.7), and -101-worst in rushing yards given up (216).

Over their past three games, the Yellow Jackets have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Georgia Tech has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Georgia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

The Yellow Jackets have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Four of Georgia Tech's six games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Georgia Tech has been an underdog in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

Georgia Tech is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +333 or more on the moneyline.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 1,835 yards on 133-of-223 passing with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 372 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes is his team's leading rusher with 84 carries for 465 yards, or 66.4 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well. Haynes has also chipped in with 13 catches for 122 yards.

Eric Singleton Jr. has registered 20 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 355 (50.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has five touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has collected 333 receiving yards (47.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 28 receptions.

Dominick Blaylock has racked up 247 reciving yards (35.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Kyle Kennard has racked up four sacks to lead the team, while also recording four TFL, 34 tackles, and one interception.

Clayton Powell-Lee is the team's tackle leader this year. He's totaled 38 tackles and one interception.

Jaylon King has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 31 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

