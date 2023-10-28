Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – October 28
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4) are 11.5-point underdogs in a home ACC matchup against the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The point total for the game is set at 63.5.
North Carolina ranks 47th in scoring defense this year (22.4 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 35.9 points per game. In terms of points scored Georgia Tech ranks 57th in the FBS (29.7 points per game), and it is 104th defensively (30.3 points allowed per game).
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
- TV Channel: ACC Network
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|North Carolina
|-11.5
|-110
|-110
|63.5
|-110
|-110
|-450
|+333
Looking to place a bet on Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Georgia Tech Recent Performance
- In their past three games, the Yellow Jackets are gaining 373 yards per game (-62-worst in college football) and conceding 484.7 (fourth-worst), ranking them among the poorest teams in both categories.
- In their past three games, the Yellow Jackets are scoring 24.3 points per game (-17-worst in college football), and giving up 32 per game (-69-worst).
- Georgia Tech is 108th in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (234.3 per game), and -80-worst in passing yards given up (268.7).
- The Yellow Jackets are -8-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (138.7), and -101-worst in rushing yards given up (216).
- Over their past three games, the Yellow Jackets have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.
- Georgia Tech has gone over the total twice in its past three games.
Week 9 ACC Betting Trends
- Virginia vs Miami (FL)
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Virginia vs Miami (FL)
- Duke vs Louisville
- Clemson vs NC State
- Duke vs Louisville
- UConn vs Boston College
- Clemson vs NC State
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech Betting Records & Stats
- Georgia Tech is 3-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Yellow Jackets have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Four of Georgia Tech's six games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).
- Georgia Tech has been an underdog in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.
- Georgia Tech is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +333 or more on the moneyline.
Bet on Georgia Tech to win this matchup now with BetMGM!
Georgia Tech Stats Leaders
- Haynes King has thrown for 1,835 yards on 133-of-223 passing with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 372 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
- Jamal Haynes is his team's leading rusher with 84 carries for 465 yards, or 66.4 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well. Haynes has also chipped in with 13 catches for 122 yards.
- Eric Singleton Jr. has registered 20 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 355 (50.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has five touchdowns.
- Malik Rutherford has collected 333 receiving yards (47.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 28 receptions.
- Dominick Blaylock has racked up 247 reciving yards (35.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.
- Kyle Kennard has racked up four sacks to lead the team, while also recording four TFL, 34 tackles, and one interception.
- Clayton Powell-Lee is the team's tackle leader this year. He's totaled 38 tackles and one interception.
- Jaylon King has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 31 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.