The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The Tar Heels are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11.5 points. An over/under of 63.5 points has been set for the outing.

Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-11.5) 63.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-11.5) 63.5 -410 +315 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

Georgia Tech is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

The Yellow Jackets have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

North Carolina has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels have not covered the spread when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

