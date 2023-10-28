Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 28, when the North Carolina Tar Heels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets square off at 8:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Tar Heels. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Tech (+11.5) Under (64.5) North Carolina 34, Georgia Tech 25

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 ACC Predictions

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yellow Jackets have a 23.1% chance to win.

So far this season, the Yellow Jackets have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Georgia Tech is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year.

Yellow Jackets games have gone over the point total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The average over/under for Georgia Tech games this season is 9.0 less points than the point total of 64.5 for this outing.

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The Tar Heels have an 81.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Tar Heels have four wins in six games against the spread this year.

North Carolina has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites (0-2).

There have been three Tar Heels games (out of six) that went over the total this year.

North Carolina games this season have posted an average total of 58.2, which is 6.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yellow Jackets vs. Tar Heels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 35.9 22.4 35.8 23.2 41.0 24.0 Georgia Tech 29.7 30.3 32.7 29.7 25.3 28.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.