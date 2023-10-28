Looking at the schools in the Big Sky, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 9 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be seen below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Montana State

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
  • Overall Rank: 2nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 39th
  • Last Game: W 42-30 vs Sacramento State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Idaho
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Idaho

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-2
  • Overall Rank: 11th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 31st
  • Last Game: L 23-21 vs Montana

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Montana State
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Montana

  • Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 7-3
  • Overall Rank: 16th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 23rd
  • Last Game: W 23-21 vs Idaho

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Northern Colorado
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Sacramento State

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-2
  • Overall Rank: 22nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 43rd
  • Last Game: L 42-30 vs Montana State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Idaho State
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Portland State

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-3
  • Overall Rank: 23rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 20th
  • Last Game: L 38-24 vs Idaho State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: Eastern Washington
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. UC Davis

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Overall Rank: 27th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st
  • Last Game: W 17-16 vs Weber State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Northern Arizona
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Idaho State

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-4
  • Overall Rank: 31st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th
  • Last Game: W 38-24 vs Portland State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Sacramento State
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Eastern Washington

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-5
  • Overall Rank: 43rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 6th
  • Last Game: W 31-23 vs Weber State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Portland State
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Northern Arizona

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-7
  • Overall Rank: 47th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th
  • Last Game: L 45-21 vs Portland State

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: UC Davis
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Weber State

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-5
  • Overall Rank: 54th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 9th
  • Last Game: L 31-23 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: BYE

11. Northern Colorado

  • Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 0-9
  • Overall Rank: 88th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th
  • Last Game: L 24-17 vs Cal Poly

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: @ Montana
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Cal Poly

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 1-7
  • Overall Rank: 94th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th
  • Last Game: W 24-17 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

  • Week 9 Opponent: BYE

