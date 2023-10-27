In the upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Stefan Noesen to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Noesen stats and insights

Noesen has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has scored one goal against the Sharks this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play, Noesen has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 28 total goals (four per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

