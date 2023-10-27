Will Seth Jarvis Score a Goal Against the Sharks on October 27?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Seth Jarvis going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Jarvis stats and insights
- Jarvis has a goal in two of eight games this season, scoring more than once in both of those games.
- In one game against the Sharks this season, he has attempted four shots and scored two goals.
- Jarvis has scored three goals on the power play.
- Jarvis' shooting percentage is 16.0%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- On defense, the Sharks are allowing 28 total goals (four per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.
Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
