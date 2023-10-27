On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Seth Jarvis going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarvis stats and insights

Jarvis has a goal in two of eight games this season, scoring more than once in both of those games.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has attempted four shots and scored two goals.

Jarvis has scored three goals on the power play.

Jarvis' shooting percentage is 16.0%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 28 total goals (four per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

