Sebastian Aho will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks meet on Friday at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Aho? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Sebastian Aho vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho has averaged 13:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

In one of five games this year, Aho has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Aho has registered a point in a game three times this season out of five games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Aho has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of five games played.

Aho has an implied probability of 67.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Aho going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (four per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 5 Games 3 4 Points 3 1 Goals 3 3 Assists 0

