The Carolina Hurricanes, Martin Necas among them, meet the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Looking to bet on Necas' props versus the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Martin Necas vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas' plus-minus rating this season, in 19:12 per game on the ice, is -6.

Necas has scored a goal in three of eight games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Necas has registered a point in a game six times this season over eight games played, with multiple points in two games.

Necas has an assist in five of eight games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Necas goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Necas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Necas Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 28 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 3 9 Points 5 4 Goals 4 5 Assists 1

