The Carolina Hurricanes, including Jordan Staal, will be in action Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Does a bet on Staal intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jordan Staal vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Staal Season Stats Insights

Staal's plus-minus this season, in 16:03 per game on the ice, is -2.

Staal has scored a goal in one of eight games this year.

Staal has posted two or more points in two of the eight games he's played this season.

Staal has had an assist twice this year in eight games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

Staal has an implied probability of 40.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Staal has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Staal Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 28 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 3 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

