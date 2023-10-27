Will Jack Drury find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Drury stats and insights

  • Drury is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.
  • Drury has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have given up 28 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

