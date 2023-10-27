The Carolina Hurricanes (4-4) host the San Jose Sharks (0-6-1, losers of seven straight) at PNC Arena. The matchup on Friday, October 27 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO.

Here is our pick for who will clinch the victory in Friday's game.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final tally of Hurricanes 5, Sharks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-400)

Hurricanes (-400) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-2.7)

Hurricanes vs Sharks Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 4-4 overall and 2-0-2 in overtime matchups.

Carolina has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals in seven games (4-3-0, eight points).

In the three games when Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 1-2-0 to record two points.

In the five games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 3-2-0 (six points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 9th 3.75 Goals Scored 1.14 32nd 31st 4.38 Goals Allowed 4 29th 3rd 34.8 Shots 24.3 32nd 2nd 26.8 Shots Allowed 37.4 32nd 11th 22.86% Power Play % 13.64% 22nd 29th 69.7% Penalty Kill % 74.07% 21st

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

