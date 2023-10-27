Hawks vs. Knicks Injury Report Today - October 27
The Atlanta Hawks (0-1) are dealing with just one player on the injury report ahead of a Friday, October 27 game against the New York Knicks (0-1) at State Farm Arena, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.
Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Wesley Matthews
|SG
|Out
|Calf
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
Knicks Injuries: None
Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: MSG and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hawks vs. Knicks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hawks
|-2.5
|230.5
