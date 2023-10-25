The Atlanta Hawks' (0-0) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for their Wednesday, October 25 game against the Charlotte Hornets (0-0) at Spectrum Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: James Bouknight: Out (Knee), Bryce McGowens: Questionable (Ankle), Cody Martin: Out (Knee), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -3.5 235.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.