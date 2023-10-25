The Atlanta Hawks take the court against the Charlotte Hornets as 3.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE. The point total is 235.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -3.5 235.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

In 40 of 82 games last season, Atlanta and its opponents combined to total more than 235.5 points.

Atlanta's matchups last season had an average of 236.6 points, 1.1 more than this game's over/under.

Atlanta put together a 36-46-0 record against the spread last season.

Atlanta won 28 of the 47 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (59.6%).

The Hawks went 17-14 last year (winning 54.8% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hawks a 62.3% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Hawks vs Hornets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The Hawks covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (43.9%) last season. They covered 18 times in 41 games when playing at home and 18 times in 41 games on the road.

At home last season, the Hawks went over the over/under 53.7% of the time (22 of 41 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, exceeding the total in 61% of games (25 of 41).

Last season the Hawks scored 118.4 points per game, only 1.2 more than the 117.2 the Hornets conceded.

Atlanta went 23-19 versus the spread and 28-14 overall when scoring more than 117.2 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs. Hornets Point Insights (Last Season)

Hawks Hornets 118.4 Points Scored (PG) 111 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 23-19 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 15-3 28-14 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-4 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 117.2 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 20-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-15 20-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 23-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.