Hawks vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks take the court against the Charlotte Hornets as 3.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE. The point total is 235.5 in the matchup.
Hawks vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-3.5
|235.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- In 40 of 82 games last season, Atlanta and its opponents combined to total more than 235.5 points.
- Atlanta's matchups last season had an average of 236.6 points, 1.1 more than this game's over/under.
- Atlanta put together a 36-46-0 record against the spread last season.
- Atlanta won 28 of the 47 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (59.6%).
- The Hawks went 17-14 last year (winning 54.8% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hawks a 62.3% chance to win.
Hawks vs Hornets Additional Info
|Hawks vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Hawks vs Hornets Prediction
|Hawks vs Hornets Injury Report
|How to Watch Hawks vs Hornets
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- The Hawks covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (43.9%) last season. They covered 18 times in 41 games when playing at home and 18 times in 41 games on the road.
- At home last season, the Hawks went over the over/under 53.7% of the time (22 of 41 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, exceeding the total in 61% of games (25 of 41).
- Last season the Hawks scored 118.4 points per game, only 1.2 more than the 117.2 the Hornets conceded.
- Atlanta went 23-19 versus the spread and 28-14 overall when scoring more than 117.2 points.
Hawks vs. Hornets Point Insights (Last Season)
|Hawks
|Hornets
|118.4
|111
|3
|27
|23-19
|15-3
|28-14
|14-4
|118.1
|117.2
|25
|22
|20-4
|29-15
|20-4
|23-21
