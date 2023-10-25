Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 25
The Atlanta Hawks face the Charlotte Hornets as 3.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Hawks vs. Hornets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawks 118 - Hornets 114
Hawks vs Hornets Additional Info
|Hawks vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Hawks vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Hawks vs Hornets Injury Report
|How to Watch Hawks vs Hornets
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Hornets
- Pick ATS: Hawks (- 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-4.2)
- Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 232.3
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks Performance Insights
- Last year, the Hawks were third-best in the NBA on offense (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points allowed).
- On the boards, Atlanta was 10th in the league in rebounds (44.4 per game) last season. It was 19th in rebounds allowed (44.1 per game).
- Last season the Hawks were ranked 18th in the league in assists with 25 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, Atlanta was fourth-best in the league in committing them (12.4 per game) last year. It was 14th in forcing them (13.5 per game).
- At 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc last season, the Hawks were 24th and 21st in the league, respectively, in those categories.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.