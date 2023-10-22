Week 8 Big Sky Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to see how the one game with Big Sky teams played out in Week 8 of the college football schedule?. Read on to see results and key players from that game.
Jump to Matchup:
Montana State vs. Sacramento State
Week 8 Big Sky Results
Montana State 42 Sacramento State 30
- Pregame Favorite: Montana State (-10.5)
- Pregame Total: 59.5
Montana State Leaders
- Passing: Tommy Mellott (9-for-14, 99 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Julius Davis (12 ATT, 110 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Ty McCullouch (4 TAR, 4 REC, 53 YDS, 1 TD)
Sacramento State Leaders
- Passing: Kaiden Bennett (26-for-42, 234 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Elijah Tau-Tolliver (8 ATT, 100 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Devin Gandy (5 TAR, 5 REC, 59 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Sacramento State
|Montana State
|434
|Total Yards
|448
|234
|Passing Yards
|120
|200
|Rushing Yards
|328
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's Big Sky Games
Northern Colorado Bears at Montana Grizzlies
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
UC Davis Aggies at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Montana State Bobcats at Idaho Vandals
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Kibbie Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Eastern Washington Eagles at Portland State Vikings
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hillsboro Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Idaho State Bengals at Sacramento State Hornets
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hornet Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
