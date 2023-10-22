In the Week 7 tilt between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Kyle Pitts score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Kyle Pitts score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23 if he scores a TD)

Pitts has posted 251 yards receiving (41.8 per game) and one TD, hauling in 22 balls out of 38 targets this year.

Pitts, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Kyle Pitts Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 3 2 44 0 Week 2 Packers 5 2 15 0 Week 3 @Lions 9 5 41 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 4 2 21 0 Week 5 Texans 11 7 87 0 Week 6 Commanders 6 4 43 1

