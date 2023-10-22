Will Jonnu Smith Score a Touchdown Against the Buccaneers in Week 7?
In the Week 7 contest between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jonnu Smith hit paydirt? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Jonnu Smith score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23 if he scores a TD)
- This campaign Smith has hauled in 25 passes on 32 targets for 282 yards and one TD, averaging 47 yards per game.
- In one of five games this season, Smith has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.
Jonnu Smith Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Packers
|6
|4
|47
|0
|Week 3
|@Lions
|8
|5
|37
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|6
|6
|95
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|7
|6
|67
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|5
|4
|36
|1
