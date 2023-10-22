Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in an NFC South battle.
Buccaneers and Falcons betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Buccaneers
|2.5
|37
|-145
|+120
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats
Atlanta Falcons
- The Falcons and their opponents have combined to score more than 37 points in three of six games this season.
- Atlanta's games this year have had a 42.4-point total on average, 5.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Falcons have covered the spread one time this year (1-5-0).
- The Falcons have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Atlanta has not won as an underdog of +120 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- The average point total in Tampa Bay's outings this year is 42.7, 5.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Buccaneers have covered the spread three times this season (3-2-0).
- The Buccaneers have been moneyline favorites only once before this season and they won.
- Tampa Bay has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Buccaneers
|18
|29
|17.6
|3
|42.7
|2
|5
|Falcons
|16.5
|27
|20
|16
|42.4
|3
|6
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights & Trends
Falcons
- Atlanta has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall over its past three contests.
- The Falcons have not hit the over in their past three games.
- The Buccaneers have put up just two more points than their opponents this year (0.4 per game), while the Falcons have been outscored by 21 points (3.5 per game).
Buccaneers
- Tampa Bay has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its last three contests.
- Tampa Bay has not hit the over in its past three contests.
- The Buccaneers have totaled only two more points than their opponents this season (0.4 per game), while the Falcons have been outscored by 21 total points (3.5 per game).
Falcons Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.4
|41.3
|44.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.7
|22.0
|24.0
|ATS Record
|1-5-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-5-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|3-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
Buccaneers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.7
|42.7
|42.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.4
|23.3
|23.5
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-4-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|0-2
|2-0
