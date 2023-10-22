Eagles vs. Dolphins Player Props & Odds – Week 7
A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles will host Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, in a matchup featuring a pair of the biggest offensive stars in football.
Before placing a player prop wager, check out player props for the top performers in this matchup between the Eagles and the Dolphins.
Jalen Hurts Touchdown Odds
- Hurts Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Hurts Odds to Score Anytime TD: +190
Raheem Mostert Touchdown Odds
- Mostert Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Mostert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +185
More Eagles Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|A.J. Brown
|-
|-
|82.5 (-113)
|Kenneth Gainwell
|-
|11.5 (-113)
|-
|Dallas Goedert
|-
|-
|39.5 (-113)
|Jalen Hurts
|252.5 (-113)
|44.5 (-113)
|-
|DeVonta Smith
|-
|-
|55.5 (-113)
|D'Andre Swift
|-
|62.5 (-113)
|22.5 (-113)
More Dolphins Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Durham Smythe
|-
|-
|15.5 (-113)
|Braxton Berrios
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Tyreek Hill
|-
|-
|97.5 (-113)
|Raheem Mostert
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-115)
|Jaylen Waddle
|-
|-
|62.5 (-113)
|Tua Tagovailoa
|276.5 (-113)
|-
|-
