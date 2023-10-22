The October 22 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) will feature a battle between QBs Baker Mayfield and Desmond Ridder. Below, we outline all of the stats and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's matchup.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

Desmond Ridder vs. Baker Mayfield Matchup

Desmond Ridder 2023 Stats Baker Mayfield 6 Games Played 5 64% Completion % 65.4% 1,380 (230) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,088 (217.6) 6 Touchdowns 7 6 Interceptions 3 75 (12.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 67 (13.4) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Desmond Ridder Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 212.5 yards

: Over/Under 212.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

This year, the Buccaneers rank third in the NFL with 17.6 points allowed per contest and rank third in total yards allowed with 330.8 yards given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tampa Bay has surrendered 1,235 passing yards this season, ranking 14th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it is eighth in the NFL with six.

Against the run, the Buccaneers' D has been clicking this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 419 total rushing yards allowed (83.8 per game).

Defensively, Tampa Bay ranks 31st in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (49.3%) and first in red-zone percentage allowed (23.1%).

Baker Mayfield Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 226.5 yards

: Over/Under 226.5 yards Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Falcons Defensive Stats

