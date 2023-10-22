Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder has a good matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are allowing the seventh-most passing yards in the league, 247 per game.

Ridder has 1,380 yards passing (230.0 per game) and has completed 64% of his throws (130-for-203) while tallying six TD passes and six picks. With his legs, Ridder has contributed 75 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, averaging 12.5 yards rushing per game.

Ridder vs. the Buccaneers

Ridder vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 224 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 224 PASS YPG / PASS TD Tampa Bay has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed four players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has given up two or more passing touchdowns to two quarterbacks in 2023.

The Buccaneers have not given up more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Ridder will square off against the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this week. The Buccaneers allow 247 passing yards per game.

The Buccaneers' defense is eighth in the league by giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (six total passing TDs).

Falcons Player Previews

Desmond Ridder Passing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Passing Yards: 209.5 (-115)

209.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+180)

Ridder Passing Insights

Ridder has gone over his passing yards prop total in five of six opportunities this year.

The Falcons have passed 53.4% of the time and run 46.6% this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Ridder is No. 21 in the NFL averaging 6.8 yards per attempt (1,380 total yards passing).

Ridder has completed at least one touchdown pass in five of six games, including multiple TDs once.

He has 80.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (eight).

Ridder has passed 24 times out of his 203 total attempts while in the red zone (47.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Desmond Ridder Rushing Props vs the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 9.5 (-115)

Ridder Rushing Insights

Ridder hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in three of his six opportunities this season (50.0%).

Ridder has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has five carries in the red zone (18.5% of his team's 27 red zone rushes).

Ridder's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 28-for-47 / 307 YDS / 2 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 28-for-37 / 329 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 10 YDS / 1 TD at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 19-for-31 / 191 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 21-for-38 / 201 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 19-for-32 / 237 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 10 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD

