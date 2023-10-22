Will Bijan Robinson Score a Touchdown Against the Buccaneers in Week 7?
The Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to square off in a Week 7 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Robinson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?
Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Atlanta's top rusher, Robinson, has carried the ball 80 times for 401 yards (66.8 per game).
- Robinson also makes an impact in the passing game, catching 26 passes for 189 yards (31.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- Robinson does not have a rushing touchdown in six games.
- He has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.
Bijan Robinson Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|10
|56
|0
|6
|27
|1
|Week 2
|Packers
|19
|124
|0
|4
|48
|0
|Week 3
|@Lions
|10
|33
|0
|4
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|14
|105
|0
|5
|32
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|14
|46
|0
|2
|12
|1
|Week 6
|Commanders
|13
|37
|0
|5
|43
|0
Rep Bijan Robinson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.