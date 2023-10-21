UAC teams were in action for one game in the Week 8 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb

Week 8 UAC Results

Gardner-Webb 35 Eastern Kentucky 32

Pregame Favorite: Eastern Kentucky (-3.5)

Eastern Kentucky (-3.5) Pregame Total: 60.5

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Passing: Jaylen King (14-for-18, 185 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Jaylen King (14-for-18, 185 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Jayden Brown (15 ATT, 142 YDS, 1 TD)

Jayden Brown (15 ATT, 142 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Ephraim Floyd (4 TAR, 4 REC, 61 YDS)

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

Passing: Parker McKinney (24-for-39, 213 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)

Parker McKinney (24-for-39, 213 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs) Rushing: Braedon Sloan (14 ATT, 91 YDS, 2 TDs)

Braedon Sloan (14 ATT, 91 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jalen Burbage (6 TAR, 6 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Gardner-Webb Eastern Kentucky 445 Total Yards 369 190 Passing Yards 213 255 Rushing Yards 156 4 Turnovers 3

Next Week's UAC Games

Abilene Christian Wildcats at Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Eccles Coliseum

Eccles Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

North Alabama Lions at Austin Peay Governors

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Fortera Stadium

Fortera Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Tarleton State Texans at Central Arkansas Bears

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium

First Security Field at Estes Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Utah Tech Trailblazers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Greater Zion Stadium

Greater Zion Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

