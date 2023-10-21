Week 8 OVC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OVC teams were in action for one game in the Week 8 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Jump to Matchup:
Lincoln (CA) vs. Tennessee State
Week 8 OVC Results
Tennessee State 54 Lincoln (CA) 0
Tennessee State Leaders
- Passing: Deveon Bryant (5-for-7, 54 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jalen Rouse (12 ATT, 93 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Rouse (0 TAR, 2 REC, 30 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Tennessee State
|Lincoln (CA)
|394
|Total Yards
|0
|82
|Passing Yards
|0
|312
|Rushing Yards
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's OVC Games
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Robert Morris Colonials
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Joe Walton Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
UT Martin Skyhawks at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Nicholls State Colonels
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Lindenwood Lions at Tennessee State Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hale Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
