Week 8 Big Ten Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
College football Week 8 action includes five games with Big Ten teams. Read on to get up-to-date key players and results.
Jump to Matchup:
Week 8 Big Ten Results
Ohio State 20 Penn State 12
- Pregame Favorite: Ohio State (-4)
- Pregame Total: 46.5
Ohio State Leaders
- Passing: Kyle McCord (22-for-35, 286 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Miyan Williams (24 ATT, 62 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Marvin Harrison Jr. (16 TAR, 11 REC, 162 YDS, 1 TD)
Penn State Leaders
- Passing: Drew Allar (18-for-42, 191 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Nicholas Singleton (9 ATT, 48 YDS)
- Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (12 TAR, 6 REC, 52 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Ohio State
|Penn State
|365
|Total Yards
|240
|286
|Passing Yards
|191
|79
|Rushing Yards
|49
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 8 Big Ten Games
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-25.5)
