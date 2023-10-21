Two of the nation's strongest passing attacks square off when the No. 20 Missouri Tigers (6-1) take college football's 18th-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-4), who have the No. 13 passing offense, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Tigers are 7.5-point favorites. The over/under is 59.5 for this game.

Missouri is averaging 33.9 points per game on offense this season (36th in the FBS), and is giving up 24.9 points per game (64th) on defense. From an offensive angle, South Carolina is posting 29 points per game (68th-ranked). It ranks 107th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (31.3 points allowed per game).

South Carolina vs. Missouri Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Missouri vs South Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Missouri -7.5 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

South Carolina Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Gamecocks are struggling right now. In their past three games, they are accumulating 410 yards per game (-37-worst in college football) and allowing 496.7 (0-worst).

The Gamecocks are putting up 32 points per game in their past three games (66th in college football), and conceding 37.3 per game (-103-worst).

In its past three games, South Carolina has thrown for 267.3 yards per game (70th in the nation), and given up 383 in the air (-126-worst).

In their past three games, the Gamecocks have rushed for 142.7 yards per game (second-worst in college football) and allowed 113.7 on the ground (68th).

The Gamecocks have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their past three contests.

South Carolina has gone over the total in each of its past three games.

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina's ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Out of South Carolina's six games with a set total, four have hit the over (66.7%).

South Carolina has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

South Carolina has entered three games this season as the underdog by +240 or more and is in those contests.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,724 yards (287.3 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 73.6% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 129 yards (21.5 ypg) on 50 carries with two touchdowns.

Mario Anderson has carried the ball 64 times for 328 yards, with two touchdowns.

Xavier Legette's 716 receiving yards (119.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 37 catches on 44 targets with three touchdowns.

Trey Knox has collected 214 receiving yards (35.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 25 receptions.

O'Mega Blake's 18 targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown.

T.J. Sanders has 4.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has six TFL and 17 tackles.

DQ Smith is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 42 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and one interception.

Xzavier McLeod has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has one pass defended to his name.

