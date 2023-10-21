Two of the country's most prolific pass attacks battle when the No. 20 Missouri Tigers (6-1) carry college football's 18th-ranked passing game into a contest versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-4), who have the No. 13 passing game, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Tigers are 7-point favorites. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.

South Carolina vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Missouri (-7) 59.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Missouri (-6.5) 60.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

South Carolina vs. Missouri Betting Trends

South Carolina is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Missouri has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 7 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.