Two of the country's most prolific pass attacks battle when the No. 20 Missouri Tigers (6-1) carry college football's 18th-ranked passing game into a contest versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-4), who have the No. 13 passing game, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Tigers are 7-point favorites. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.

South Carolina vs. Missouri Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Columbia, Missouri
  • Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

South Carolina vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Missouri (-7) 59.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Missouri (-6.5) 60.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

South Carolina vs. Missouri Betting Trends

  • South Carolina is 3-3-0 ATS this year.
  • The Gamecocks have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Missouri has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 7 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

