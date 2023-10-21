The No. 20 Missouri Tigers (6-1) meet a fellow SEC foe when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Missouri is totaling 445.1 yards per game on offense, which ranks 28th in the FBS. On defense, the Tigers rank 47th, giving up 345.4 yards per contest. South Carolina has sputtering defensively, ranking 11th-worst with 451.3 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more productive on offense, generating 410.2 total yards per contest (57th-ranked).

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Carolina vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

South Carolina vs. Missouri Key Statistics

South Carolina Missouri 410.2 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.1 (17th) 451.3 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.4 (76th) 97.8 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.7 (85th) 312.3 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.4 (18th) 7 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (22nd) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (96th)

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,724 yards on 142-of-193 passing with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 129 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Mario Anderson is his team's leading rusher with 64 carries for 328 yards, or 54.7 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Xavier Legette has collected 37 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 716 (119.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 44 times and has three touchdowns.

Trey Knox has 25 receptions (on 33 targets) for a total of 214 yards (35.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

O'Mega Blake's 12 receptions (on 18 targets) have netted him 160 yards (26.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has 2,038 passing yards for Missouri, completing 71% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 86 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 50 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Cody Schrader has 648 rushing yards on 114 carries with seven touchdowns.

Nathaniel Peat has been handed the ball 62 times this year and racked up 274 yards (39.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III's team-high 808 yards as a receiver have come on 56 receptions (out of 78 targets) with five touchdowns.

Theo Wease has caught 34 passes for 400 yards (57.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Mookie Cooper has been the target of 26 passes and hauled in 22 grabs for 302 yards, an average of 43.1 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Missouri or South Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.