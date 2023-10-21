Saturday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:07 PM ET on October 21.

The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) for the Phillies and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phillies Performance Insights

The Phillies have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Phillies have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Phillies have won 68, or 60.7%, of the 112 games they've played as favorites this season.

Philadelphia is 49-27 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Phillies have a 57.4% chance to win.

Philadelphia has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 796.

The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won in 47, or 50%, of the 94 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 21 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 12 Braves W 3-1 Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider October 16 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen October 17 Diamondbacks W 10-0 Aaron Nola vs Merrill Kelly October 19 @ Diamondbacks L 2-1 Ranger Suárez vs Brandon Pfaadt October 20 @ Diamondbacks L 6-5 Cristopher Sanchez vs Joe Mantiply October 21 @ Diamondbacks - Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen October 23 Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

Diamondbacks Schedule