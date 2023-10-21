SEC opponents will battle when the No. 20 Missouri Tigers (6-1) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-4). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Missouri vs. South Carolina?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Missouri 37, South Carolina 22

Missouri 37, South Carolina 22 Missouri has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

South Carolina has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Gamecocks have entered three games this season as the underdog by +240 or more and are in those contests.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Missouri (-7.5)



Missouri (-7.5) Missouri has four wins in six games versus the spread this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

In six games played South Carolina has recorded three wins against the spread.

This season, the Gamecocks have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (58.5)



Over (58.5) Missouri and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 58.5 points four times this season.

This season, four of South Carolina's games have ended with a score higher than 58.5 points.

The point total for the contest of 58.5 is 4.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Missouri (33.9 points per game) and South Carolina (29 points per game).

Splits Tables

Missouri

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.7 53 52 Implied Total AVG 31 31.3 30.5 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-1 1-0

South Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 53.5 57.5 Implied Total AVG 33 30.3 38.5 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

